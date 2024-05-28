Rogers allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday.

Rogers allowed a second-inning solo homer to Donovan Solano but otherwise kept the Padres off the scoreboard. He notched just four swings-and-misses and three punchouts but managed to get to within two outs of a quality start. Rogers has struggled mightily this season with a 5.65 ERA through 11 outings, and his mediocre 7.8 K/9 -- which is on pace for a career-worst mark -- has further kept him from being a fantasy asset.