Rogers (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, surrendering five runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

Facing an Atlanta lineup that sports a staggering .824 OPS, Rogers only gave up two unearned runs through the first five innings but was promptly pulled after allowing a sac fly and a two-run homer during the sixth. The 26-year-old southpaw holds a 4.10 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through his first five starts and will still be in search of his first win of the year during his next scheduled outing versus the Nationals on Monday.