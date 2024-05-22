Rogers came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The lefty threw only 53 of 90 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound, and his final line could have been a lot worse -- Owen Miller and Christian Yelich were thrown out at home in consecutive innings, and Milwaukee stranded runners in scoring position in every frame Rogers pitched. It's the third time in four May starts he's failed to complete four innings, and he's saddled with a 10.05 ERA, 2.58 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB through 14.1 innings on the month. Rogers will look to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come early next week in San Diego.