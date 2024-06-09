Rogers didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Cleveland, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

The lone run charged against Rogers came on a solo homer by Gabriel Arias in the second inning. Although Rogers yielded his fewest hits in a start this season, he had to navigate through plenty of traffic after walking four batters. The southpaw has issued multiple walks in eight straight starts and owns a 5.37 ERA and a 52:31 K:BB over 62.0 innings on the year. He's tentatively schedule to take the mound during a three-game series in Washington next weekend.