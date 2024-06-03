Rogers (1-7) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

After a three-start hiatus from the loss column, Rogers fell to his seventh loss of the season Sunday -- tied for the third most in baseball. The southpaw yielded four hits and three runs in the first inning before settling in and keeping the Rangers off the scoreboard until a sixth-inning homer by Adolis Garcia. Rogers owns a 5.68 ERA with a 47:27 K:BB across 57.0 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled for a Saturday start against the Guardians.