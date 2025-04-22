Rogers (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Wednesday.
Rogers is finally ready to pitch in a game setting after recovering from a right knee subluxation he suffered back in January. The left-hander will require a lengthy rehab assignment and isn't a given to be added to the big-league roster once he's off the 15-day injured list.
