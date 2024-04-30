Rogers (0-4) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings as the Marlins fell 7-2 to the Nationals. He struck out three.

The southpaw threw 55 of 89 pitches for strikes before exiting, and all three of the free passes he issued came in the fifth inning -- including one to Jesse Winker with the bases loaded. Rogers has gone at least five innings in all six of his starts so far this season but has yet to complete six frames, and he'll take a 4.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through 31.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Oakland.