Rogers (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins fell 3-1 to the Cardinals, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The 26-year-old southpaw once again had a little trouble finding the plate, tossing 55 of 90 pitches for strikes before exiting, but Miami also didn't score its only run until the eighth inning. Rogers' 5.40 ERA through 10.0 innings is supported by a 9:7 K:BB, but encouragingly he has kept the ball in the park in both his outings so far in 2024. He lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta next weekend.