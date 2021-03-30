Rogers finished the spring with a 2.84 ERA and dominant 29:5 K:BB through 19 Grapefruit League innings to secure a spot in the Marlins' rotation.

If his own performance wasn't enough of a reason to hand him a job, the team's decision to have Sixto Sanchez begin the year at the alternate training site in order to manage his innings locked Rogers into a starting role. The 23-year-old southpaw will take plenty of buzz with him to the mound for his first start of the season, which is expected to come April 5 against the Cardinals.