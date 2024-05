The Marlins selected Gray's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Gray slashed .227/.301/.523 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI over 143 plate appearances prior to getting his first big-league call-up of 2024. He made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2023, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run over two games. He's played all four infield spots in the minors this season for Jacksonville and will likely serve as a utility player for Miami while he's with the big club.