Gray signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

It's the first transaction made by new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. The former Rays executive is familiar with Gray from his time in Tampa Bay, where the 27-year-old went 2-for-5 with a home run during a short stint in the majors. Gray has hit 30-plus home runs each of the last two seasons at the Triple-A level while also striking out at a 31.7 percent rate. He'll presumably receive an invitation to major-league spring training.