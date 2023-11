Gray elected to become a free agent Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Gray will test out free agency rather than accept the Rays' outright assignment. The 27-year-old got his first cup of coffee in the majors in 2023, going 2-for-5 with a home run. He's slugged 30-plus home runs each of the last two seasons at the Triple-A level, although that's also come with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate.