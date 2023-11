The Rays placed Gray on outright waivers Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gray appeared in just two games for the Rays in 2023, going 2-for-5 with a home run. He slashed .235/.312/.485 with 30 homers and 98 RBI with Triple-A Durham, and he could draw interest on the waiver wire from teams looking for organizational depth in the infield.