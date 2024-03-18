The Marlins reassigned Gray to minor-league camp Monday.

The 27-year-old Gray got the chance to make his big-league debut with the Rays in 2023, logging just five plate appearances for the club before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster following the season. Gray caught on with the Marlins on a minor-league deal after electing free agency, but he doesn't look to be in a much better position to see meaningful action in the majors in 2024. He'll serve as organizational depth at first base at Triple-A Jacksonville.