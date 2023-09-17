Gray went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Making the start at shortstop following his call-up Saturday, Gray picked up his first big-league hit in the fifth inning before launching his first home run off Jorge Lopez in the eighth, putting Tampa Bay ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old Gray displayed some impressive power in Triple-A this year, hitting 28 homers in 127 games. His stint in the majors may be brief, however, as Taylor Walls (personal) is due to return from the paternity list Tuesday.

