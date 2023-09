Gray had his contract selected by the Rays on Saturday.

Gray will get his first chance in the majors as Taylor Walls (personal) is away from the team for the next couple of games. Gray has hit 28 home runs with Triple-A Durham across 499 plate appearances in 2023, though he's 27 years old and also had a 32 percent strikeout rate, so it's unclear how his skills will translate to the majors.