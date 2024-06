Gray was called up by the Marlins from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

With Tim Anderson being placed on the Bereavement List and Otto Lopez going on the Paternity List, Gray will jump up to the Marlins 26-man roster. Gray briefly joined the team in May while Anderson was on the IL but only made one start, which came at third base. Considering he primarily plays on the corners, Gray should be expected to fill out a depth role during his time in Miami.