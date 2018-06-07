Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Optioned back to minors
Cloyd was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
In a corresponding move, the club officially recalled Trevor Richards for his start against St. Louis on Thursday. Over seven appearances with the Marlins this season, Cloyd has logged a disastrous 8.66 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with a 13:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings of relief. Even though he could return in the near future, don't expect Cloyd to see any high-leverage situations in the majors.
