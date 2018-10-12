Cloyd was designated for assignment and subsequently outrighted from Miami's 40-man roster, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Cloyd appeared in just seven games for the Marlins this season, logging a dreadful 8.66 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 17.2 innings of relief. He will remain in Miami's organization as added depth for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories