Mariners' Tyler Cloyd: Links up with Mariners
Cloyd signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cloyd has latched on with the Mariners after being cut loose by the Rays earlier in the month. The right-hander will report to Triple-A Tacoma, where he is scheduled to start Thursday. Cloyd owns a career 6.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across parts of four big-league seasons (112 innings).
