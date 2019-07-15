Cloyd was released by the Mariners on Monday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers broadcast booth reports.

Cloyd inked a minor-league deal with Seattle at the end of April, but he struggled to a 7.43 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with 69 punchouts over 66.2 innings while with the Rainiers. As a result, the veteran right-hander will head to the open market.