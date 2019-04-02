Tyler Cloyd: Let go by Tampa Bay
The Rays recently released Cloyd, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cloyd attended the Rays' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but was never a serious candidate to secure an Opening Day gig. Tampa Bay apparently wasn't keen on keeping Cloyd around as a depth arm at Triple-A Durham either, prompting the organization to part ways with him.
