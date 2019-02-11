Cloyd agreed Monday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After his development as a starter with the Phillies stalled out earlier in his career, Cloyd headed to Korea in 2015 and returned stateside as a reliever the following season. He broke back into the big leagues with the Mariners in 2017 before splitting the past campaign between Triple-A New Orleans and the majors in the Marlins organization. Cloyd will get a chance to compete for a mop-up role out of the Tampa Bay bullpen this spring but will most likely wind up as organizational depth in the high minors.