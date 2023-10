Reynolds elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reynolds made only five plate appearances in the majors this season, though he put up a respectable .865 OPS with 22 homers and 90 RBI in 115 games for the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville. The 32-year-old infielder will look to latch on with a new organization this winter.