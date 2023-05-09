site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-matt-reynolds-outrighted-to-triple-a-872851 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reynolds cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Tuesday.
While no longer on the team's 40-man roster, Reynolds will remain in the organization. He will provide utility infielder depth at Louisville.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read