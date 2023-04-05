Reynolds (quadriceps) has gone 2-for-9 with four walks, two RBI and a run through his first three games at Triple-A Louisville this season.

Though dual quad strains suffered early in spring training kept Reynolds from making a serious run at a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, he was at least able to heal in time to be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. He's appeared in three of Louisville's first four games and should occupy a near-everyday role while he remains with the Reds' top affiliate.