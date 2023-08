Wisler was released by the Tigers on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wisler underwhelmed with a 4.40 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 39 appearances at Triple-A Toledo and failed to crack Detroit's big-league roster. The right-hander had some buzz when he broke and he's pitched in parts of eight big-league seasons, but he may very well have exhausted his opportunities in the majors.