Wisler rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and was released by the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wisler lost his spot on the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday, and he'll choose to test free agency after going unclaimed on waivers rather than remaining in the organization. The right-hander has posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 44 innings over 39 appearances (five starts) for Tampa Bay this year, but he won't be eligible for postseason play if he lands a contract elsewhere.