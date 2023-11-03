Boyd (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

This a formality as Boyd heads to free agency, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in late June of 2023. He won't be able to pitch until late in the 2024 campaign, if at all. As a result, he'll likely land a multi-year contract, giving him the chance to recover before contributing to his new club.