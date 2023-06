The Tigers placed Boyd on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, and he will require Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Boyd was pulled from his start Monday against Texas with left elbow discomfort, and now he'll be forced to miss the rest of the season and most of 2024. He finishes the season with a 5.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 73:25 K:BB through 71 innings. Anthony Misiewicz was promoted in a corresponding move.