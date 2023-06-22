Boyd (5-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out seven.

Boyd turned in his second quality start of the season Wednesday, tossing six innings of two-run ball against Kansas City. After tallying more than six strikeouts once in his first 10 appearances, Boyd has crossed that threshold in three of his last four. Over that stretch, he sports a 4.92 ERA with a blistering 27:3 K:BB across 22 innings. However, he's lined up to make his next start against the Rangers, who have averaged 6.1 runs per game in 2023, the most in MLB.