Boyd (9-5) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Boyd opened with four scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. The southpaw generated 11 swinging strikes and departed at only 71 pitches, his lowest total since he struggled in his very first outing of the campaign. He owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 93:37 K:BB across 119.2 innings this year and will make his final start of the regular season at Boston next weekend.