Boyd did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Boyd kept Milwaukee off the board through four innings before three singles produced a run in the fifth. He allowed two runners to reach in the sixth before exiting, and both eventually came around to score. It marked just the second time in his last 11 starts that Boyd failed to complete six innings. The left-hander now owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 79:31 K:BB across 102.1 innings this season and is slated to face Miami next on Sunday.