Boyd (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Tuesday. He gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over four innings.

The left-hander didn't have trouble finding the zone with 42 of his 58 pitches going for strikes, but the Friars made plenty of hard contact with four extra-base hits, including three homers. The poor showing from Boyd was a departure from his recent form, as he surrendered just two earned runs across 12 frames in his final two starts of the regular season. The Cubs will need to salvage the next two games in San Diego for Boyd to get a chance at redeeming himself with another playoff start.