Boyd (10-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Marlins on Thursday. He struck out three.

In his final start of the campaign, Boyd tied his season high with seven innings pitched, which he previously accomplished four times this year. The southpaw allowed just one run on a Jakob Marsee RBI single in the third inning as he secured a second straight victory. The 35-year-old will end the year with a 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 96:39 K:BB over 126.2 innings.