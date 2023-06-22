Boyd (5-5) allowed two runs on six hits across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals. He had no walks and struck out seven.

Boyd had one of his better starts of the season to earn his second consecutive win. In the two wins, the lefty has gone six innings both times, allowing six earned runs and striking out 15. Boyd still has a mediocre 5.37 ERA overall and is a bit too inconsistent to trust in fantasy leagues, at least for the moment. He'll look for his third straight win in his next outing, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Rangers on the road.