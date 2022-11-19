The Giants declined to tender Llovera a contract for 2023.
Llovera's contract was selected in late April and he was up and down between levels over the subsequent few months, pitching to a 4.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings during his time with the big club. A Grade 2 right flexor strain ended his season and it may ultimately end his time in the Giants organization.
