The Mariners claimed Llovera off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Llovera was jettisoned from Boston's 40-man roster last week and has now found a new home. The 27-year-old posted a 5.46 ERA over 25 appearances with the Red Sox in 2023. He holds a career 5.80 ERA across 54 outings at the big-league level.