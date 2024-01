Llovera was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

A 40-man roster move was needed in order to add Lucas Giolito, and Llovera is the casualty. Llovera, 27, collected a 5.46 ERA over 25 appearances with the Red Sox in 2023 and holds a career 5.80 mark across 54 outings at the major-league level spanning parts of four seasons.