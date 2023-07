Llovera (1-0) didn't give up a run or a hit in two-thirds of an inning, allowing one walk and picking up the win Friday.

Llovera has a 3:1 K:BB over 2.2 innings across two appearances since he was selected to the Giants' roster last Thursday. The right-hander posted a solid 3.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 20.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his promotion. With San Francisco enjoying stability in the late innings, Llovera is likely to feature in mainly low-leverage spots.