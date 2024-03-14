Llovera cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma.

After acquiring Llovera from the Red Sox in January via waiver claim, the Mariners will get to keep Llovera in their organization after passing him through waivers. Llovera turned in a 4.89 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 35 innings between the Giants and Red Sox last season, and he could potentially return to the majors in 2024 if Seattle runs into depth issues over the course of the season.