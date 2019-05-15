Rosario went 2-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

The 23-year-old shortstop continues to surge at the plate. Rosario's hit safely in eight straight games and 13 of the last 14, slashing .333/.367/.526 over that stretch with two homers, two steals, five runs and 11 RBI. He's also shaken off the defensive issues that were a concern in April, helping turn two doubles plays Tuesday. While he's not yet putting together the breakout campaign some anticipated, Rosario's .751 OPS through the first quarter of the season is a step up from his previous level of performance.

More News
Our Latest Stories