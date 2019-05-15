Mets' Amed Rosario: On base three times in win
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
The 23-year-old shortstop continues to surge at the plate. Rosario's hit safely in eight straight games and 13 of the last 14, slashing .333/.367/.526 over that stretch with two homers, two steals, five runs and 11 RBI. He's also shaken off the defensive issues that were a concern in April, helping turn two doubles plays Tuesday. While he's not yet putting together the breakout campaign some anticipated, Rosario's .751 OPS through the first quarter of the season is a step up from his previous level of performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...