The Mets placed Swarzak (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While a recent MRI cleared Swarzak of any structural issues, his sore oblique is apparently enough of a hindrance to keep him out of action for the next week. Hansel Robles was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move to offer added depth out of the bullpen.