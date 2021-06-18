Swarzak's contract was selected by the Royals on Friday.
Swarzak spent a brief period on the Diamondbacks' active roster in April, allowing five runs in 4.2 innings of work. He was released and then spent nearly a month in limbo before joining the Royals on a minor-league deal in late May. The 35-year-old does have some strong seasons on his resume, including a 2.33 ERA back in 2017, but he's struggled to a 5.34 ERA in 84.1 innings over the last four years, so he's unlikely to find himself in a high-leverage role.
