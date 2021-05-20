Swarzak signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on May 14.
The 35-year-old right-hander has yet to make his debut for his new organization, but he'll presumably report to Triple-A Omaha when the Royals deem him ready for game action. Before landing with the Royals, Swarzak made six big-league appearances out of the Arizona bullpen, posting a 9.64 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 4.2 innings.
