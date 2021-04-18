The Diamondbacks designated Swarzak for assignment Sunday.

Swarzak's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for newly-acquired outfielder Nick Heath, who was called up to the big leagues after Tim Locastro (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list. During his week-and-a-half-long stint with Arizona, Swarzak made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up five earned runs over 4.2 innings.

