Swarzak has allowed six runs in 5.1 innings since his contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

The veteran right-hander hasn't found any more success in Kansas City than he did before Arizona released him in April. Overall, Swarzak has a 9.90 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 10 innings this season. He is unlikely to see anything more than low-leverage work.