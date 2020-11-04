Vizcaino signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old has appeared in only four games since the start of the 2019 season due to shoulder surgery, and he'll now receive a chance to restart his career in New York. Vizcaino served as a high-leverage option from 2015 to 2018 in Atlanta, recording 49 saves and 21 holds with a 2.79 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 180 games. The right-hander will need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of making the Mets' Opening Day roster.
