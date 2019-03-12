Mets' Arquimedes Caminero: Heads to minors
The Mets assigned Caminero to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
With 149 career major-league appearances, Caminero was one of the more seasoned relievers vying for a bullpen gig at big-league camp. After spending the past two seasons in Japan before inking a minor-league deal with the Mets over the winter, Caminero struggled to make an impression this spring. He was lit up for seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings across four appearances.
