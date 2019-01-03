Mets' Arquimedes Caminero: Returns stateside
Caminero signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Caminero spent the past two seasons in Japan, compiling a 3.18 ERA and 84:29 K:BB across 82 innings of relief. The veteran right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2016, when he posted a combined 3.56 ERA and 50:33 K:BB in 60.2 innings with the Pirates and Mariners. He'll compete for a middle relief role in spring training.
More News
-
Arquimedes Caminero: Granted release to play in Japan•
-
Mariners' Arquimedes Caminero: Bad night turns rout into close game•
-
Mariners' Arquimedes Caminero: Added to 25-man roster•
-
Mariners' Arquimedes Caminero: Traded to Mariners•
-
Pirates' Arquimedes Caminero: Better since DL stint•
-
Pirates' Arquimedes Caminero: Activated off 15-day DL Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst