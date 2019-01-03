Caminero signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Caminero spent the past two seasons in Japan, compiling a 3.18 ERA and 84:29 K:BB across 82 innings of relief. The veteran right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2016, when he posted a combined 3.56 ERA and 50:33 K:BB in 60.2 innings with the Pirates and Mariners. He'll compete for a middle relief role in spring training.

